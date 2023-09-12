Top blues and golds award to powerlifter

Champion powerlifter Charlotte Worley has been named the University of Otago’s sportsperson of the year and the top overall award-winner for her achievements in powerlifting. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

After setting records at a Commonwealth powerlifting competition, Charlotte Worley has lifted the not-so-heavy top prize at the University of Otago’s Blues and Golds Awards.

The bachelor of physiotherapy student was one of many to be recognised in last night’s awards, co-ordinated by the Otago University Students’ Association and the University of Otago, which celebrate the highest degree of sporting, cultural, community and arts achievements among university students.

Ms Worley claimed the sportsperson of the year award and the top overall award for her achievements in powerlifting.

She represented New Zealand at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in Auckland last year, where she won gold in the squat (175kg), bench press (102.5kg) and deadlift (200kg) in the under-84kg junior class.

This led to her winning gold overall in her class with a total of 477.5kg, breaking four Oceania records and qualifying for the junior world championships in Romania this month.

She has since moved to the 84kg-plus category, where her total of 503.5kg is the highest achieved by any under-23 lifter in New Zealand history.

Highly commended in the sportsperson of the year category were Gareth Ward-Allen (underwater hockey) and Zaviera McMillan (powerlifting).

Manaia Butler was named Māori sportsperson of the year for her accomplishments in rowing.

The Otago Singapore Club was named OUSA cultural society of the year, while singer-songwriter Tomuri Spicer won the award for outstanding contribution to arts and culture.

In total, nine awards, 10 silver service, 32 blues and three golds were presented at the ceremony.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz