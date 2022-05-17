Traffic builds up after ute crashes on Southern Motorway

One lane has been closed on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway after a soil-laden ute crashed into a barrier.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it was notified of a crash between a ute and a railing about 4.10pm.

Three crews, from St Kilda, Mosgiel and Roslyn stations, were in attendance and assisted with scene management, she said.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened near the Saddle-Hill Rd on-ramp, just south of the Fairfield overbridge.

No serious injuries had been reported and one southbound lane was closed with traffic management in place, she said

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said a ute towing a trailer, full of what appeared to be topsoil, seemed have jackknifed and ended up straddling a pole-and-wire median barrier.

Traffic was backed up towards Mosgiel, he said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz