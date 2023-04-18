Truck crashes into power pole

REPORT: OSCAR FRANCIS / PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A truck crashed into a power pole in Wharfdale St in Macandrew Bay yesterday.

A police spokesman said officers responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash about 1.30pm.

Lines were downed and drivers were asked to avoid the area while they were restored.

No injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

An Aurora Energy spokeswoman said contractors attended and confirmed the pole was a Telecom pole and the downed line was not touching the ground.

An Aurora fault crew made the site safe for Chorus to install the new pole.

The one customer affected would have their power restored once the pole had been replaced and it was safe to do so.