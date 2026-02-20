As part of Tūhura Otago Museum’s 2025 "INDx" exhibition, artist Tom Fox created a fingerprint portrait of The Chills singer-songwriter Martin Phillipps. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery What Tūhura Otago Museum may lack in size and resources, it makes up for in passion, creativity and drive. Those characteristics have just led the institution to be named New Zealand Museum of the Year at the 2026 Global Prestige Awards. The Prestige Awards were established to celebrate businesses and individuals who consistently deliver outstanding products and services, recognising small and medium-sized enterprises that have demonstrated excellence in their market over the past 12 months. The judging panel base their decisions on areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance. Museum marketing and communications manager Charlie Buchan said the award highlighted "a big year" for the museum in 2025, which included a lot of social media and marketing work, events programming, Gallery Gang activities and projects for budding artists, as well as the Ruby Jones exhibition, all of which won the Cultural and Heritage category of the awards. The museum was then selected as the overall winner ahead of 15 other museums and galleries around the country. He said it was a credit to the whole team at Tūhura Otago Museum. "We’re over the moon to receive this award. "What we may lack in size and resources, we make up for in passion, creativity and drive. "We are proud that our marketing, our events and our latest summer exhibitions have showcased the high quality work our team delivers, and have put us on the radar at an international level." He said the prizegiving would be held in London or Dubai, but because of the costs involved, a representative would not be attending. "It is still an incredible honour to be recognised on the international stage." john.lewis@odt.co.nz