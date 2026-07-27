News former Otago Boys’ captain and No 8 Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa had been named in the All Blacks squad for the tour of South Africa came as no surprise to Regan Turoa. The former Otago Boys’ First XV coach always had faith in a player he described as special. “He was just an absolute freak, in a good way,’’ Turoa said. Tupou Ta’eiloa, 22, was in Turoa’s side for three years from 2018-20. “Always knew, always knew he had it. Just like Sean Jansen a couple of years before him, and he made the Ireland team [this year], so there’s a little bit of a carry on that we had.’’ Tupou Ta’eiloa will become the 23rd All Black from Otago Boys’, and the first since Wyatt Crockett in 2009. He joins a list including Richie McCaw, Byron Kelleher and Charlie Saxton. While Turoa always believed in Tupou Ta’eiloa, others needed more convincing. He was overlooked for the New Zealand Schools team but was included in the New Zealand under-19 team in 2022. Tupou Ta’eiloa had impressed for Kaikorai in the Dunedin club competition and Otago signed him on a development contract. But the-then teenager slipped through their fingers. He signed a four-year deal with the Southland Stags in 2023. The Stags pushed for him to get Super Rugby opportunities. The Highlanders did not bite, but Moana Pasifika did, and he got to play alongside All Black captain Ardie Savea last year. “He’s played with Ardie Savea, so he [Savea] knows what he’s capable of,’’ Turoa said, adding his power game was his main asset, but he was also an “intelligent player”. “He’ll go extremely well. He can read the game very well and put himself where he needs to be, whether it’s defence or attack.” Tupou Ta’eiloa, who is of Tongan and Samoan heritage, was born and raised in Auckland. His father, Sione (Johnny) Ta’eiloa, who played 78 games for North Otago from 1992 to 1998, sent his son to Otago Boys’. Earlier this year, Tupou Ta’eiloa told Rugby Pass the school was influential in his development. “Bro, Otago Boys’ did so much for me. They’re passionate about academics and sports and still have that cheeky banter Islanders like,’’ Tupou Ta’eiloa said. “We won the Otago final all three years I played. Games against Southland Boys’ were battles for the ages. “In 2021, we won the final after an unreal drop goal from Finn Hurley.” Otago and Highlanders lock Fabian Holland returns to the All Blacks from an injury break, and Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai has been recalled after making his All Blacks’ debut last year.