A two-car crash south of Dunedin closed State Highway 1 for several hours on Friday.

A police spokesman said they received a report of the crash near the intersection of Gladfield and Main South Rds, near Allanton, about 3.20pm.

There were no reports of injuries.

Labour MP for Taieri Ingrid Leary said she was driving back from Balclutha when she came across the crash near Allanton.

"If there haven't been injuries, it's been a very lucky thing because one of the cars looks pretty badly damaged.”

It appeared one car had rear-ended the other, she said.

Diversions were in place and traffic heading north and south had to head along Gladstone Rd.