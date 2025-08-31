Two injured after car rolls into paddock near Waitati

Emergency crews have responded to a single-vehicle crash near Waitati tonight.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said two crews from Waitati and Willowbank stations and a Waitati support vehicle were called Mt Cargill Rd, near Harvey St, after a car left the road and rolled into a paddock.

The occupants were not trapped. Fire crews transported them to the Waitati Fire Station to get them out of the rain while waiting for medical assessment.

A Hato Hone St John said two patients were being assessed at the station by ambulance staff and initial indications were their injuries were minor.

One ambulance responded.