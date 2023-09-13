Two injured in central city crash

Two people were injured in a crash in central Dunedin this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), Hato Hone St John and police all attended the scene.

A police spokesman said they received a report of a two vehicle crash near the intersection of Castle St (SH1) and St Andrew St, at 2.45pm today.

The road was blocked but was cleared by about 3.30pm.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance responded and two patients were assessed and treated at the scene.

One person was in a minor condition and the other in a moderate condition.

Neither patient required transport to hospital, the spokesman said.

