Two injured in central city crash

Two people were injured in a crash in central Dunedin this afternoon.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), Hato Hone St John and police all attended the scene.
A police spokesman said they received a report of a two vehicle crash near the intersection of Castle St (SH1) and St Andrew St, at 2.45pm today.
The road was blocked but was cleared by about 3.30pm.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance responded and two patients were assessed and treated at the scene.
One person was in a minor condition and the other in a moderate condition.
Neither patient required transport to hospital, the spokesman said.