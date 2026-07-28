Two people have been trespassed for two years from a Dunedin secondary school after allegedly assaulting a student and leaving in a vehicle. The incident occurred on school grounds at Logan Park High School in May, and left one person with minor injuries. Police said they were called to the school following reports of an assault. Initial reports suggested the alleged offenders entered school grounds and assaulted a student before leaving in a vehicle. A police spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday two people were trespassed earlier this month. “Police have spoken with all those involved, the two people were trespassed from the school and one of them was issued with a formal written warning for fighting in a public place.” The trespasses lasted for two years, the spokeswoman said. Logan Park High School co-principal Kirsty Sangster said she was not in a position to comment on the specific outcomes or actions taken by police. The school’s focus remained on the wellbeing and safety of its students and staff. “The incident in May was isolated and was managed promptly at the time. “We continue to review our procedures as part of our normal health and safety practices, as we do following any significant incident.” Like the majority of schools in New Zealand, Logan Park High School was an open campus rather than being enclosed by security fencing, Ms Sangster said. While schools must remain welcoming and accessible places for their communities, they continually reviewed their procedures and practices to support the safety and wellbeing of everyone on site. “For privacy and security reasons, we are not able to comment on the specific circumstances surrounding how individuals entered the school grounds or on any operational security measures.” tim.scott@odt.co.nz