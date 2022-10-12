Unhappy meal: Driver crashes after choking on chip

A multi-tasking man crashed into a Dunedin signpost after he choked on a chip and passed out.

The man was driving in Great King St about 5pm enjoying his McDonald’s when the chip became lodged in his throat, Constable Nick Turner said.

He passed out and crashed into a signpost.

The man was taken to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution.

Eating was a distraction and people should pull over to enjoy their meal instead of doing it behind the wheel, Const Turner said.