Unsafe modified vehicles targeted

More than two dozen modified vehicles were found to be defective or unsafe during a police operation in Dunedin.

Officers inspected 38 vehicles for illegal modifications during a city-wide effort on Friday night, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Twenty-five were issued green or pink stickers.

A green sticker indicates the vehicle is defective due to modifications — drivers issued this sticker are allowed to drive on the road but must take the vehicle to be repaired.

A pink sticker indicates the vehicle is unsafe to operate and must be taken off the road immediately, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police also worked with court bailiffs who seized one vehicle and assisted with three overdue fines, he said.