Van crashes into tree in Town Belt

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A van smashed into a tree, blocking a road in Dunedin's Town Belt this evening.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a crash at the corner of Newington Ave and Wallace St about 6.30pm today.

When officers arrived they discovered a van had hit a tree.

The tree had fallen over and was blocking the road.

No people were reported injured and an ambulance was called but stood down before it arrived.

Officers left the scene about 8.10pm, the spokesman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz