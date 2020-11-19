Vandervis inquiry 'flawed and unfair', High Court told

lee_vandervis_file.jpg Councillor Lee Vandervis. Photo: ODT files

An investigation into a Dunedin city councillor censured over an exchange with a staff member about parking was flawed and unfair, the High Court has been told.

Cr Lee Vandervis was found to have behaved in an aggressive, loud and intimidating fashion during the incident last year.

But his lawyer Len Andersen, QC, told the court in Dunedin today that independent investigator David Benham should not have been appointed and the investigation he carried out was not fair.

The council's censure of Cr Vandervis should be set aside, he said.

The Dunedin City Council's position is that Cr Vandervis' case for that is narrow and technical.

The incident related to Cr Vandervis making a complaint to a council staff member about parking.

The complainant's version of events was that the dispute was over a parking ticket. Cr Vandervis has disputed that, arguing it was about signage on a meter.

Mr Benham decided after a preliminary hearing that a full investigation of Cr Vandervis' conduct was needed and he then found against Cr Vandervis after that investigation.

Based on his report, city councillors issued Cr Vandervis with a censure for breaching the code of conduct.

But Mr Andersen took issue with Mr Benham, arriving at the view that a full investigation was needed without first talking to Cr Vandervis.

He said Cr Vandervis was not provided with witness statements and Mr Benham did not proactively make clear to Cr Vandervis all the elements of what he was accused of.

Mr Andersen said the council's chief executive was the only person entitled to make a code of conduct complaint.

But the chief executive at the time, Sue Bidrose, appeared to act as a facilitator for the staff member and documentation did not show she assumed responsibility for the complaint, he said.

Michael Garbett and Shelley Chadwick are the lawyers for the council.

The hearing, before Justice David Gendall, is continuing this afternoon.