©Allied MediaDunedin Astronomical Society curator Anton Stuck, with his Dobsonian Reflector telescope, will be one of many astronomers in the Octagon on Friday, giving city residents a chance to view Venus, which is bright in the night sky at the moment. Photo: Peter McIntosh A small army of astronomers will take over part of Dunedin’s Octagon with their telescopes on Friday to give the city’s residents a close-up view of Venus. Venus is dazzling the western evening sky at the moment, because it recently reached its greatest eastern elongation on August 15, meaning it is at its widest separation from the setting sun. This positioning gives stargazers in southern New Zealand a long, clear window to view the planet with the naked eye as it shines brightly next to the moon just after sunset. Glowing at a magnitude of about -4.0, Venus is the third-brightest object in the sky after the sun and the moon. Dunedin Astronomical Society president Warren Hurley said society members would be set up in the Octagon from 7pm until 9pm on Friday, and members of the public would be able to have even closer views of Venus through their telescopes. They would also be able to view the moon, as well as Alpha Centauri, our nearest neighbouring star system, he said. “Society members will also be on hand to explain what visitors are seeing, and answer questions about the night sky. “So, whether you are an experienced stargazer, or have never looked through a telescope before, come along to the Octagon, look upwards and discover some of the spectacular sights of our southern sky.” While the event was free to attend, he said donations would be appreciated because the society was trying to raise funds for new toilet facilities at the Beverly Begg Observatory, in Dunedin. john.lewis@odt.co.nz