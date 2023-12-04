Volunteers make annual market great

Hudson Murray, 3, of Mosgiel, admirers a balloon sausage dog made for him by Normal the clown at the Green Island Market Day on Saturday. PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

The annual Green Island Market Day was back and better than ever to herald the first weekend of the silly season.

Thousands of people gathered in Main South Rd to enjoy a day of music, food and crafts.

Greater Green Island community network development worker Ben McKenzie said it was a great turnout with lots of people and good vibes.

Attendance was estimated to be in the thousands, and there were more than 110 stalls set up in Main South Rd.

"It was pretty cool for a wee community," Mr McKenzie said.

"There were bands playing in the morning, with some school groups playing throughout the day — everyone seemed to be having a great time, which was awesome to see."

The market was definitely a labour of love from the community.

"It was really interesting to see how many people catch up with each other from the community — it’s a once-a-year event and everyone seems to catch up once a year at this market, which is such a cool thing to see."

The 2022 market which was held early to celebrate the completion of the roundabout was rained out — people popped in briefly to have a look and get what they wanted, then left.

"The difference between this year and last year was people sticking around to hang out."

Susie Bart, of Dunedin, owner of Susie’s Soaps and Things, mans her stall at the market day.

Mr McKenzie was not sure how long the annual market had been running, but was sure an event had been held in Green Island to welcome the Christmas season "since living memory".

He said the resounding success of the day was down to the volunteers who worked hard.

"We had heaps of volunteers this year who were just awesome and made the whole day alive. I’ve had to do very little, it was fantastic.

"The stall-holders were also all reasonably well behaved too, which was very nice. Sometimes it can be like herding cats."

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz