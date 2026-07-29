Dunedin firefighters use a Stokes basket to carry an injured walker off the School Creek track in the Ross Creek Reserve yesterday. Emergency services were called about 1.30pm after the woman fell 15m down a steep bank. Police helped locate her and firefighters from Willowbank and Dunedin Central stations carried her out of the bush area. A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the woman received “moderate ankle injuries” and was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance once they reached the road. Photo: Gerard O’Brien