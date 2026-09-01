A Dunedin man who locked himself in a bathroom to escape police ended up confronted with a police dog, pepper spray and a kicked in door for his efforts.

The 39-year-old man was wanted for a parole recall warrant — an order which tells police to arrest a person on parole and return them to prison, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

On Tuesday at 5.30pm, the wanted man was spotted entering a building in Great King St.

Police went in and found that the man had locked himself in the bathroom and was refusing to get out.

As a result, the door was broken down, and he was met with a police dog on the other side.

Pepper spray was also deployed, Sgt Lee said.

The man received minor injuries to his arm and leg and was treated at Dunedin Hospital.

He was now in police custody and would be appearing in Dunedin District Court on Wednesday.

Alongside the parole recall warrant, the man now has charges for wilful damage, unlawfully possessing ammunition, and for breaches of the radio communications act, Sgt Lee said.

The man’s 38-year-old partner — who was also wanted by police — was at the address as well.

She was arrested for a historic shoplifting matter and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz