[Missing Credit]Taati Taylor (TJ) appeared in court charged with a raft of violence offences. Photo: NZ Police An Otago man wanted by police has been arrested and faces serious violence charges. Taati James Taylor (also known as TJ), 40, appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday charged with kidnapping, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, impeding breathing, threatening to kill, threatening to cause grievous bodily harm and three charges of assault in a family relationship. Police allege the crimes occurred on August 11 in Hampden. Taylor did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until next month. He entered no plea to the charges. Last week, Dunedin police were seeking sightings of Taylor but warned the public not to approach him. A police spokesperson said the defendant handed himself in at the Oamaru police station on Thursday and was arrested without issue. felicity.dear@odt.co.nz