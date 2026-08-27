Dunedin Gold Guitar winner Melissa Partridge had paid tribute to Dolly Parton with a stunning rendition of one of the country superstar’s songs.

While speaking to the ODT about Parton’s death, she performed a flawless version of her 1993 song Let Her Fly.

Parton’s death has been felt worldwide, from the small Tennessee township of her birth to the deep South of New Zealand where the gold guitars chime.

Partridge, a 2021 Gold Guitar winner, said Parton’s music touched almost everyone.

“I think everyone is a fan of Dolly, whether they’re a fan of country music or not.

“People could hear the sincerity of her coming through her songs 100%.”

Her variety of songwriting styles, from blues to country to pop, meant Parton continued to have broad appeal, Miss Partridge said.

“She had a song for everyone.”

Stories of her philanthropy and her great relationship with her fans were inspiring, Miss Partridge said.

“She was just so iconic and just showed so much kindness through everything that she’d done.

“She was just an amazing all-round human being.

“She was just one-of-a-kind. There will never be another Dolly.”