Head in hands, an incredulous Lee Vandervis was asked to stop laughing over a ruling at a Dunedin City Council meeting — he then walked out.

The city councillor was accused of being disrespectful to colleagues by saying two councillors were the most successful business people on the council by far.

Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker upheld a point of order because there were many successful business people there, she said.

"My family are quite successful business people.

"Please stop laughing — it’s just rude."

Rather than withdraw his comment and apologise, as the mayor requested, Cr Vandervis chose to leave the meeting.

The council had been discussing budgets for the 2026-27 draft annual plan yesterday.

Crs Andrew Simms and Russell Lund had made speeches saying they would vote against accepting the chief executive's overview, as the council had not done enough to find savings.

As well as highlighting the business acumen of the pair, Cr Vandervis sought to challenge a claim by Cr Mandy Mayhem that there were "no nice-to-haves in this budget".

"I see this budget as being full of nice-to-haves," he said.

Examples from this term included the Albany St cycleway and a trial closing Queens Dr to cars.

Lee Vandervis. File photo: Gregor Richardson

Cr Christine Garey objected to Cr Vandervis describing the Peninsula Connection project as a nice-to-have, saying it was a safety project.

The mayor told Cr Vandervis she would uphold the point of order "if you wouldn’t mind".

"I mind extremely, but I have to accept your ruling," he said in reply.

Council staff have signalled a rates increase of 10.5% could be coming for Dunedin residents.

Proposed spending levels will continue to be discussed by councillors today before the draft annual plan is later approved for public feedback.

Cr Lund described the budget as trimming around the edges.

"We're not going far enough."

Cr Simms said not enough work had gone into finding savings.

"I cannot support this budget and I'm distraught by some of the commentary around it."

The council voted 10-3 to adopt the draft operating budgets for the purpose of community engagement and noting they could yet be amended.

Crs Lund, Simms and Benedict Ong voted against.