Weather expected to improve post-Christmas Day

Tired of all the showery weather and thunderstorms? Like Christmas, that will soon pass.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said now that Santa was only two sleeps away, the weather forecast for Christmas and Boxing Day was much clearer.

He said a low would cross New Zealand on the festive days, but it would be followed by a high pressure system which was expected to bring warm and mostly dry settled weather next week.

"The ridgy conditions will give way to a more general and improving trend.

"We’re not expecting so many thunderstorms.

"We’ll be getting a bit of high pressure coming over us post-Christmas and it looks like it will hang around next week."

Conditions around the region were expected to be much drier and warmer, and Central Otago (particularly Wanaka) may break the 30degC mark next Wednesday.

Mr Bakker said it would be perfect for camping and outdoor activities and he also believed the beaches would be a great place to be.

"We’ll be getting warmer sea surface temperatures and generally better weather around the coast."

He said New Year’s Eve was expected to be mostly warm and dry around the region, but meteorologically, it was still too far off to be forecasting with accuracy.

"As for New Year’s Day, that’s looking a bit far ahead. All I can say at the moment is that there will be weather.

"Keep an eye on the forecasts."

