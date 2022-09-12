Week of Polyfest to begin

Opoho School pupil Tuhiku-A-Kiwa Stevens performs during last year’s Otago Polyfest at the Edgar Centre. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin's Edgar Centre will become a Maori and Pacific paradise this week when school pupils from around the region participate in the 29th annual Otago Polyfest.

After three years of living with the pandemic, festival director Tanya Muagututi’a said she was pleased the event could be held with large audiences again.

She said the community’s experience of the performing arts, both as performers and audience, was different now — people’s expectations included having to watch the event online, having to space themselves out, and things being cancelled or changed at the last minute.

She was grateful to the community and those groups who still managed to perform in such a challenging environment last year, but there was nothing like an arena full of excited young people and their whanau celebrating their cultures and art forms.

"This year is all about those young people, and their joy in being part of this incredible event.

"Participation in an event like this shapes our young people’s world view and makes deep lasting memories."

The event was an opportunity for children, young people and whanau to participate in Maori and Pacific cultural experiences that would broaden and celebrate their individual and collective cultural identities.

The week-long event begins with an opening ceremony this afternoon and runs until Friday.

Otago Polyfest, presented by Te Mana Ahua Ake Trust, has confirmed a dynamic programme of performance by 95 groups of young people from across Otago.

The event coincides with Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori (Maori language week), which also marks the 50th anniversary of the petition presented to Parliament to support teaching of te reo Maori in schools.

Te Mana Ahua Ake Trust co-chairwoman Pip Laufiso said having the Otago Polyfest on during Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori created a relationship that would give the kaupapa (project) an additional depth and meaning for Otago’s young people.

Since it was established in 1993, Otago Polyfest had been a significant annual cultural event for Otago early learning services, schools, high schools and whanau, encouraging participation, inclusion and positive cross-cultural relationships, she said.

