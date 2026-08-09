A new weekend walking group is turning heads all over Dunedin.

Dunedin Basset Hound Club organiser Shona Brockie said she and Janette Armstrong started the basset hound weekly walk about four months ago.

"Even though there’s not too many basset hounds in Dunedin, we have managed to find Parsley, Lollipop and Winston.

"We’re on our fourth meet up now.”

The group usually had about nine basset hounds come along for the weekend walk.

They had been to Aramoana recently, Macandrew Bay for a stroll, and their latest outing was to Brighton Beach.

Ms Armstrong said people loved seeing a pack of basset hounds.

"They’re rare, so people love them . . . and they all love each other.”

She said the minute the basset hounds all met one another, it was immediate comradery.

"It’s immediately, ‘oh, you're a brother, you look like me’, because they don't see many of each other.”