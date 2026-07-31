Strong ties to Dunedin mean a rural community on the fringes of a proposed Otago “super council” has no desire to join with the likes of Queenstown Lakes, the local board chairwoman says. The door is open for swathes of Dunedin’s back blocks and Waitaki’s southern-most ward, Waihemo, to join a proposed unitary authority comprising the full areas of the Central Otago, Clutha and Queenstown Lakes district councils. Clutha and Central Otago district councils threw their support behind the proposal this week — Queenstown Lakes District and Dunedin City councils will discuss their position at meetings on Monday. Strath Taieri Community Board chairwoman Terina Geddes said she had not been approached by other councils about the offer extended to rural parts of Dunedin City, including Middlemarch and the Taieri catchment. However, locals she had spoken to felt stronger ties to Dunedin than the proposed unitary council. “Their thoughts are if we join, perhaps for lack of a better word, a ‘super council’ that’s going to encompass a large, large area from Queenstown right through to here, that we’re going to be the end of the chain and completely forgotten about,” she said. Strath Taieri residents would continue to use Dunedin’s services regardless of proposed mergers and it made sense for the area to remain part of the city’s rating base, she said. She understood community boards would have no formal input into the Dunedin City Council’s amalgamation position, but said “it is what it is”. “I think the feeling was that everybody was too scared to make a move and show their hands first, you know, playing a bit of poker. “And now it’s push comes to shove and they need to make a decision.” Councils have until August 9 to submit ‘‘Head Start’’ plans for new unitary authorities made up of at least two councils. Those with an unsuccessful proposal, or no proposal at all, would have structures imposed on them by the government. Waitaki District Council was the first Otago council to formally back an amalgamation option early last month, looking north to a proposed South Canterbury unitary authority. Waihemo ward councillor Frans Schlack acknowledged there were those in the area who would prefer to “go south”. “As a councillor, I have not made my mind up what actually the best way for Waihemo is.” It was important Waitaki had backed a proposal, rather than waiting for one to be foisted on them, but he “absolutely” expected further consultation with all residents, including Waihemo’s. Ultimately, the decision sat with the government — Cr Schlack hoped it would account for local views. “I think in that regard, I think Waihemo is a piece of the puzzle that could be decided by [central] government to go one way or the other.” ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz