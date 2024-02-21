'We're hoping to let loose': Toga-clad Otago students ready to party

University of Otago students first-years donned their best bedding for a night of music and meeting fellow first-years at the annual O Week Toga party tonight.

The university's Union Lawn was awash with a sea of white as first-year students filed into the grounds, some straight to the dance floor and others to the drinks stand.

Two students new to Dunedin were loving their experience so far.

First-year student Daniel Jason Shaw, from Auckland, said his first few days in his hall of residence, Carrington College, had been filled with loud music, socialising, some drinks, and insisted his week also involved ‘‘13 hours of studying per day.’’

‘‘It’s a new experience for sure - the loud music and social events, its all part of University.’’

For first-year Carrington College resident Issac Hallam, the night was just beginning but said so far it was looking good.

‘‘I hope it’s good, we're hoping to let loose and just have a good time.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz