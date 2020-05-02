Saturday, 2 May 2020

Why Taieri candidate spent lockdown away from electorate

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Retiring Dunedin South Labour MP Clare Curran (left) stands next to the party’s 2020 electorate...
    Retiring Dunedin South Labour MP Clare Curran (left) stands next to the party’s 2020 Taieri electorate candidate Ingrid Leary. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH
    Labour’s Taieri candidate Ingrid Leary has responded to questions from politicians on social media, about why she spent the lockdown on Waiheke Island instead of in her electorate.

    The former lawyer and journalist was chosen as Labour's candidate in this year’s election after the seat was left vacant by the retirement of Clare Curran.

    Ms Leary was quick to point out she had not breached any of the lockdown rules. “I moved to Dunedin late last year and worked for the Fringe Festival, always with a view to some of my children moving down here in 2020.

    “I accompanied my 6-year-old back to his home on Waiheke on Monday, March 23, and the Prime Minister's announcement about going into lockdown was made while we were on the ferry from Auckland to Waiheke.”

    Ms Leary said she chose to stay on Waiheke Island for the lockdown rather than scramble back to Dunedin, so she could “re-group” and prepare for the lockdown with her family, which includes two teenagers at school.

    “I'm looking forward to returning with my 6-year-old and into the house I have purchased in South Dunedin, as soon as Level 3 lifts,” she said.

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter