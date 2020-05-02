Why Taieri candidate spent lockdown away from electorate

Retiring Dunedin South Labour MP Clare Curran (left) stands next to the party’s 2020 Taieri electorate candidate Ingrid Leary. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH

Labour’s Taieri candidate Ingrid Leary has responded to questions from politicians on social media, about why she spent the lockdown on Waiheke Island instead of in her electorate.

The former lawyer and journalist was chosen as Labour's candidate in this year’s election after the seat was left vacant by the retirement of Clare Curran.

Ms Leary was quick to point out she had not breached any of the lockdown rules. “I moved to Dunedin late last year and worked for the Fringe Festival, always with a view to some of my children moving down here in 2020.

“I accompanied my 6-year-old back to his home on Waiheke on Monday, March 23, and the Prime Minister's announcement about going into lockdown was made while we were on the ferry from Auckland to Waiheke.”

Ms Leary said she chose to stay on Waiheke Island for the lockdown rather than scramble back to Dunedin, so she could “re-group” and prepare for the lockdown with her family, which includes two teenagers at school.

“I'm looking forward to returning with my 6-year-old and into the house I have purchased in South Dunedin, as soon as Level 3 lifts,” she said.

