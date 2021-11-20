Winning ways merit reward

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
And within minutes of winning the ODT Extra! Grand Final Quiz in Dunedin yesterday, that penny was dropping for several award-winning school pupils.
No doubt the year 5 and 6 team event winners and the year 7 and 8 winners had similar thoughts, so parents should be wary over the next few days.
The grand final brought together the top 10 teams from each age group of both the ODT Extra! current events and spelling bee quizzes held earlier this year, so they could compete for overall glory.
It was broken down into 10 rounds, covering questions from local and international geography, history, current events, general knowledge, as well as spelling and grammar.
ODT Extra! marketing manager Jeff Paterson said the event attracted about 40 teams from as far away as Christchurch and Winton, but many of the North Island teams, particularly from Auckland, were unable to attend because of Covid-19 restrictions.
The Otago Daily Times has been running current events and spelling quizzes since 2003, originally as a series of competitions across several regions in Otago and South Canterbury.
As a result, the quiz has been able to provide an interactive, digital competition which was extended to those still experiencing lockdown conditions.
ODT Extra! Grand Final Quiz results: Year 5 and 6: Andersons Bay School (9) 1, George Street Normal School (4) 2, George Street Normal School (3) 3. Year 7 and 8: John McGlashan College (8) 1, Gleniti School (11) 2, Tahuna Intermediate School (1) 3. Year 9 and 10: Columba College (3) 1, Central Southland College (12) 2, Central Southland College (2) 3.