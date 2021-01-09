Woman loses $15k in Spark phone scam

Police are urging Dunedin residents to be wary of a telephone scammer who managed to swindle $15,000 out of a 69-year-old local woman.

Sergeant Gemma Mckenzie, of Dunedin, said the woman was phoned on Friday night by someone claiming to be a Spark employee, and was told her account was being hacked.

Personal information was obtained by the caller.

When the woman checked her bank account afterwards, she saw that $15,000 had been withdrawn without her consent.

