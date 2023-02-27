Woman refuses blood sample after church carpark crash

The scene where a vehicle plunged from Stuart St into the parking lot of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses near the intersection with York Place. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin woman will appear in court for refusing to supply a blood sample after she crashed her car off a bank and into the carpark of a Jehovah’s Witnesses building, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the single vehicle crash about 3.30am on Sunday.

A 22-year-old woman had decided to drive home after drinking in the Octagon with a man, Snr Sgt Bond said.

With him as a passenger, she drove up Stuart St at speed and lost control on the bend at the intersection with York Pl, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The car crashed into a street lamp then rolled down a steep bank before it came to rest in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses church carpark.

The woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital, where she declined to give a blood sample.

She was charged with failing to give a blood sample and further charges were likely for the crash, Snr Sgt Bond said.