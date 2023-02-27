Monday, 27 February 2023

Woman refuses blood sample after church carpark crash

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The scene where a vehicle plunged from Stuart St into the parking lot of the Kingdom Hall of...
    The scene where a vehicle plunged from Stuart St into the parking lot of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses near the intersection with York Place. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    A Dunedin woman will appear in court for refusing to supply a blood sample after she crashed her car off a bank and into the carpark of a Jehovah’s Witnesses building, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the single vehicle crash about 3.30am on Sunday.

    A 22-year-old woman had decided to drive home after drinking in the Octagon with a man, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    With him as a passenger, she drove up Stuart St at speed and lost control on the bend at the intersection with York Pl, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The car crashed into a street lamp then rolled down a steep bank before it came to rest in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses church carpark.

    The woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital, where she declined to give a blood sample.

    She was charged with failing to give a blood sample and further charges were likely for the crash, Snr Sgt Bond said.

     

     

    Advertisement