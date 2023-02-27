Woman refuses blood sample after church carpark crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the single vehicle crash about 3.30am on Sunday.
A 22-year-old woman had decided to drive home after drinking in the Octagon with a man, Snr Sgt Bond said.
With him as a passenger, she drove up Stuart St at speed and lost control on the bend at the intersection with York Pl, Snr Sgt Bond said.
The car crashed into a street lamp then rolled down a steep bank before it came to rest in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses church carpark.
The woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital, where she declined to give a blood sample.
She was charged with failing to give a blood sample and further charges were likely for the crash, Snr Sgt Bond said.