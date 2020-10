An Ambulance on Portobello Rd near Vauxhall this morning. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH

A woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a cycling accident in Vauxhall this morning.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said emergency services were called to Portobello Rd, between Marne St and the Vauxhall Yacht Club today.

A cyclist had hit a rock wall and fell from their bike about 10.10am, he said.

‘‘We transported one patient to Dunedin Hospital by road, in a serious condition,’’ he said.