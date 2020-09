Emergency staff at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Linda Robertson

A cyclist has been seriously injured after coming off their bike in Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it was called to the incident in Magnet St this afternoon.

It was initially thought the jaws of life would be needed, but they were not.

No vehicles were involved in the incident near Forsyth Barr Stadium.

A St John spokesman said a female patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.