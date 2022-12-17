Work starts on new outpatient building

Work on the new Dunedin hospital outpatient building is under way at the corner of Castle and St Andrew Sts. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The new Dunedin hospital is a step closer to reality, although progress will have to be viewed from afar.

As piling is complete in the block on the north side of St Andrew St, work is moving to construction of the outpatient building, the first part of the planned $1.47 billion inner city complex.

Programme director Tony Lloyd said on-site construction during the next six months would focus on foundation ground beams linking the piles.

The final design for the outpatient building is for a five-storey building with a sixth floor with plant on top.

It has a total of 15,574sq m in floor space and a maximum building height of 26.1m, but the rooftop plant enclosure will rise an additional 6.26m.

Because the building was close to Castle and St Andrew Sts, the footpaths of both streets would be closed to provide a safe amount of working space, Mr Lloyd said.

"Solid site hoarding on these two areas will be close to the kerb and these matters align to the approved Waka Kotahi NZ [Transport Agency] traffic management plan."

The footpaths would be reinstated near the end of construction.

Cumberland St would remain unchanged, he said.

Signs would notify road users of the potential for trucks to turn into the designated delivery area.

Early next year, excavation would begin at the inpatient site, in preparation for piling and basement slab construction.

fiona.ellis@odt.co.nz