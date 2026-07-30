© Allied MediaLinda van der Kroef takes part in the running leg of Sport Otago’s Dunedin Tri Challenge, at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Linda Robertson Runner Linda van der Kroef and cyclist Jennifer Cole, both of Aurora Energy, take part in the Sport Otago Tri Challenge, at Forsyth Barr Stadium yesterday. © Allied MediaJennifer Cole takes part in the cycling leg of Sport Otago’s Dunedin Tri Challenge, at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Linda Robertson They were among more than 100 employees from workplaces around Dunedin who have been taking part over the past three days in the accessible teams event, which aims to get people active and connected with their colleagues. During the event, teams of three each completed in one leg of the relay — one rowed 1.5km, one biked 3km and one ran 1.5km to bring the team home. Photos: Linda Robertson