A Dunedin intermediate school will complete renovations to its ageing technology block with works due to be completed over the summer break. Dunedin North Intermediate principal Heidi Hayward said it had been 25 years since they last renovated the teaching spaces and the opportunity had come to update them through their 10-year plan. Renovations would be done to the school’s technology block, which includes the food technology and music suites and the laser-cutting room. Ms Hayward said the classrooms were renovated in the last 10-year plan. "So it's just getting the foods room and a couple of bits and pieces such as the laser cutter renovated. "It is modernising, but it’s also pretty standard practice.” Work would need to be completed over the summer holidays between December 12 and February 5, 2027, she said. The chosen contractor must have sufficient organisational and personnel capability, which would be shown through skills and expertise evidenced by qualifications, experience and track record. They must also have the capacity — such as resources, availability and contingency of personnel and equipment — to ensure the delivery of the works within the timeframe. Any application must include the cost breakdown, which would include fees, expenses and charges associated with the works. Applications for tenders for the work were now being accepted, and submissions would close on September 2. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz