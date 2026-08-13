© Allied MediaPhoebe Bridgers fans queue outside Relics, in George St, for the listening party of her new album, Lost Weekend. Photo: Linda Robertson It may have been a little on the cool side, queuing in George St for the latest album from Phoebe Bridgers. But the fact the award-winning American singer-songwriter included Dunedin in her list of official venues to release her Lost Weekend album brought out a lot of warmth among those waiting patiently outside Relics to get one of the first copies on Thursday. Amid the group was Hazel Manson, who was delighted with Dunedin’s inclusion. “So often, a lot of bigger artists forget about Dunedin, especially being down at the bottom of the country. “It’s really awesome to see artists sending things down and creating shows here. “It’s really exciting to be able to experience some fan culture. “There’s a really great culture here of all ages, and that shows here.” Fellow fan Imogen Irvine said she got Bridgers’ second album Punisher in 2020, and it shaped her view of the world through her teenage years. “I was 14, turning 15, and it really shaped how my teenage years sounded and how I experienced them. “She’s made me a more emotionally sympathetic person — definitely impacted me in so many ways. “She’s just built so much of my adolescence, and I feel like it would be a real disservice to myself and also her music if I didn’t get this album.” Another fan, Grace Barker, said it had been a long spell between her last album and the latest album. “I’m very excited for the album release. It’s been about six years since the last one and I just love Phoebe Bridgers. “I think she has very good lyricism and I feel like her whole brand really adds to the music as well.” Getty Images for The Recording APhoebe Bridgers with her awards at the 66th Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles, in 2024. Photo: Getty Images As part of her album release, Tūhura Otago Museum gave fans a sneak preview of Lost Weekend on Thursday when the music was paired with an hour-long dome film by National Geographic night-sky photographer Babak Tafreshi in the planetarium. The Dunedin show was just one of 34 held at planetariums around the globe. [Missing Credit]An image of American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers was merged into a Tūhura Otago Museum planetarium show, which paired her latest album with a film by National Geographic night-sky photographer Babak Tafreshi. Photo: Supplied Museum marketing and communications manager Charlie Buchan said originally only two shows were scheduled, but they sold out so fast, two more shows were added to the schedule. “We were only given a week’s notice to promote it as it was being kept secret across planetariums globally ahead of the first preview of the album. “Within minutes, both of our original shows sold out, so we quickly added another two and they have almost sold out as well. “Four shows in one day is a huge achievement and the response has been incredible,” Mr Buchan said. john.lewis@odt.co.nz