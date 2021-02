Photo: Gregor Richardson

Hundreds of students turned out for the annual Toga Party, wearing the traditional sheet, as another tertiary year in Dunedin begins.

The event is for first year students at the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic.

This year, two parties will be held due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The first of the sold-out events was held at the Union Hall tonight, and the second takes place tomorrow.