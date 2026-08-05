It is not too long before Cameron Monteath flies to Helsinki, Finland, but before then he has one more concert for the Dunedin public — and he’s bringing a string octet. The composer, conductor, pianist and music teacher earned a place in the master of music (composition) programme at Sibelius Academy, and will depart for Finland next week. It will build on his academia at the University of Otago, where he has earned a BMus (Hons) in piano and composition, and a BA in French and German. Before then, he has one last concert at Marama Hall on Sunday, which will feature a range of styles and instruments, including a string octet. "I’ve been lucky to have some wonderful musicians who will play alongside me. "But the string octet is going to be very cool, I’m really looking forward to hearing it.” Monteath, 25, said he was accepted for Sibelius Academy after a “gruelling” application process. He was attracted to their “small, social environment” and their offer to let him continue teaching while studying. "I really enjoy the hands-on aspect of teaching, working together towards a goal, even if it’s sometimes daunting.” Monteath said the past few months had been “hectic”, from raising the funds to get to Finland to working on compositions. Another piece of his, which he described as “very tonal”, will be performed at The Piano in Christchurch, although he, regrettably would not be able to see it. “I am interested in how music is created . . . the school is going to be so great for that, it is so full of analysis. “It’s been a crazy few months, but it’s all coming together.” Monteath hoped Sunday’s concert would not be his final act in Dunedin, and he was “incredibly grateful” to his own teachers, including Otago University Emeritus Prof Antony Ritchie. Monteath had also enjoyed his five years with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra as a viola player and pianist. Dunedin has had a polar blast recently, so he was pleased to be leaving for summer in Finland. "But I’ve been told that their winters are drier and colder than ours. “Everything is going to be really new and different.”