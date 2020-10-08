Global Insight: Conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan reignites

- See full interview below

A border war between two former Soviet states has dangerous potential to put Turkey and Russia on a collision course, Professor Robert Patman says.

Renewed fighting has broken out between Armenia and Azerbaijan over a region inside Azerbaijan that has an Armenian-majority population.

Prof Patman says this outbreak is now more dangerous because Azerbaijan has the support of Turkey, whose leader Recep Erdogan wants to increase his country’s prestige and power in the region, while Armenia has a defence treaty with Russia, which could get drawn in to the conflict.

‘‘If Azerbaijan starts to get the upperhand . . . Armenia may well look to Moscow for military support, which would put Turkey and Russia on a collision course.’’