Thursday, 9 April 2020

Global Insight: Covid-19 requires one world government

    A call for a temporary one world government to tackle Covid-19 makes sense, Professor Robert Patman says.

    The University of Otago international relations specialist says the call by former United Kingdom prime minister Gordon Brown cuts across the populist message that states can go it alone.

    "Governments have to accept that this is a global emergency. And that a global challenge, like Covid-19, requires by definition a global response," Professor Patman told Global Insight.

