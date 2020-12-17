Global Insight: The Covid effect

Covid-19 has fundamentally changed the world, potentially for the better, Professor Robert Patman says.Looking back on the big events of 2020, the international affairs specialist says the global pandemic has been a ‘‘disruptive event’’ on the scale of World War2 and the Industrial Revolution.

After decades of failure to find unilateral solutions, Prof Patman believes Covid-19 is creating new routines, new distributions of power and new awareness of global interdependence.

‘‘So, kicking and screaming, I think Covid-19 may be a catalyst for the world in 2021 and 2022 to move towards a more co-operative approach’’, he says.

Global Insight - 2020 in review full video:

