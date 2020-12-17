Global Insight: The Covid effect

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Covid-19 has fundamentally changed the world, potentially for the better, Professor Robert Patman says.
Looking back on the big events of 2020, the international affairs specialist says the global pandemic has been a ‘‘disruptive event’’ on the scale of World War2 and the Industrial Revolution.
After decades of failure to find unilateral solutions, Prof Patman believes Covid-19 is creating new routines, new distributions of power and new awareness of global interdependence.
‘‘So, kicking and screaming, I think Covid-19 may be a catalyst for the world in 2021 and 2022 to move towards a more co-operative approach’’, he says.
