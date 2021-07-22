Thursday, 22 July 2021

Global Insight: 'Critical moment' for China-West relations

    By Bruce Munro
    This is a "high noon" moment for global relations, Professor Robert Patman has told Global Insight.

    Prof Patman was speaking about alleged state-sanctioned hacking by Chinese players that has been meet by combined Western nations' condemnation, including stern words from New Zealand.

    "It is a critical moment, a major landmark in the post-Cold War period," the international affairs specialist said.

    'In a sense, this is calling China's bluff."


     

