Global Insight: 'Critical moment' for China-West relations

This is a "high noon" moment for global relations, Professor Robert Patman has told Global Insight.

Prof Patman was speaking about alleged state-sanctioned hacking by Chinese players that has been meet by combined Western nations' condemnation, including stern words from New Zealand.

"It is a critical moment, a major landmark in the post-Cold War period," the international affairs specialist said.

'In a sense, this is calling China's bluff."



