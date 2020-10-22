Global Insight: France's Macron heeding the Call

France has adopted New Zealand's approach to tackling terror as the European nation struggles to deal with the beheading of school teacher, Samuel Paty, by a Muslim extremist.

Following this week’s Paris terror attack, President Emmanuel Macron is prioritising weeding out Muslim extremism over assimilating Muslims in to French society, international relations specialist Professor Robert Patman says.

This is a change of tack for France, which has valued secularism and assimilation above religious freedom and diversity.

The shift comes in the wake of Macron’s support for New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s ‘‘Christchurch Call’’, launched in the aftermath of the March 15, 2019, mosque shootings.

The Christchurch Call urged governments and global tech companies to make changes that would stop social media being used to organise and promote terrorism and violent extremism.

‘‘President Macron and our Prime Minister seemed to have a good dialogue and they collaborated very well on the Christchurch Call,’’ Prof Patman says.

‘‘It may be that President Macron is listening to people from overseas.

‘‘I can see situations where there will be further exchanges of views between our government and the French government.’’

