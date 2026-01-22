'Old order is over' - and why NZ should take heed

Christopher Luxon is being urged to heed Mark Carney’s warnings and advice.

A turbulent week in global politics has included Canadian Prime Minister Carney’s ‘‘absolutely superb’’ speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering in Davos, Switzerland, Prof Robert Patman says.

Prime Ministers Christopher Luxon (at rear) and Mark Carney at a dinner for US President Donald Trump during the ASEAN summit in Malaysia last year. Photo: Getty Images

It was an informed and defiant speech to which New Zealand Prime Minister Luxon should listen, the international relations specialist said.

‘‘Mr Carney made it quite clear the old order is over - we've had a rupture in the fabric of international politics,’’ Prof Patman said.

This week’s annual WEF gathering was turned into an emergency global diplomatic session after United States president Donald Trump threatened to take Greenland by force.

The large Arctic territory is held by the Kingdom of Denmark.

Speaking at Davos, Mr Carney said middle and small powers must not cave in to bullying by great powers. He also said they should cooperate with each other to protect their values and interests.

‘‘In other words, he's saying the current situation is dangerous, but it's also presenting great opportunities,’’ Prof Patman said.

‘‘And I think the New Zealand Government would do well to listen to Carney's message.’’

On this first episode of Global Insight for 2026, Prof Patman also addressed why Mr Trump’s speech at Davos, despite dialling back immediate international tensions, would not change the growing rift between the US and many liberal democracies.

Prof Patman also discussed the role Russian president Vladimir Putin is playing in Mr Trump’s foreign policy and gave his view on whether Luxon should accept the invitation to be a member of the US president's Board of Peace.

