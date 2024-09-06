Global Insight: Kingitanga could bring foreign policy rethink

The growing influence of the Kingitanga movement could force the government to rethink its foreign policy.

International relations specialist Prof Robert Patman believes the strengthening of Kingitanga, now under Kuini Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō, will focus the government’s attention on its commitment to the Pacific and challenge it to do more to champion the rights of indigenous people worldwide.

The late Kingi Tūhetia made significant progress bringing iwi together under the banner of kotahitanga, unity. Kingitanga representatives have also been active building relationships with Pasifika leaders, as witnessed by the attendance of Pasifika representatives at this week’s combined tangihanga for Tūhetia and coronation of his daughter Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō.

"If we see the continued strengthening of the Kingitanga movement, that will have big implications for New Zealand’s foreign policy," Prof Patman says.

"It is a reminder to the government that the founding document for this country is the Treaty of Waitangi . . . which embraces core values such as partnership, cooperation and the importance of rules.

"And [Māori] would expect all New Zealand governments . . . to walk the talk on protecting the rights of indigenous people."

That has big implications for New Zealand’s stance on Gaza, Prof Patman says.

"The Kingitanga movement would expect the government to say to the United States, please bring your actions into line with your words."

Pacific Island nation leaders could use the growing presence of the Kingitanga movement to pressure the New Zealand government.

"It’s a lever our Pacific neighbours could use against the government if they perceive the government is downplaying what Pacific Island nations believe are their core national security concerns, such as climate change."

Prof Patman believes the government is aware of the implications the growth of Kingitanga influence has for foreign policy.

He also thinks it could cause significant tension within the coalition government over Te Tiriti o Waitangi and over international alliances.

"New Zealand’s credibility upholding international rights . . . depends on honouring the Treaty and fulfilling the aspirations of both Treaty partners.

"There are people in the present government . . . who seem to want to go back to a period . . . when we were very tightly aligned with the United States without much wiggle room to assert our distinctive values and perspective on the world."