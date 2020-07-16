Global Insight: NZ hedging its bets on 5G

Watch the full interview below

New Zealand is hedging its bets over using Huawei technology in its 5G phone network despite growing concerns about Chinese political influence, Professor Robert Patman says.

In light of the United Kingdom announcement that it will remove the Chinese communications giant from its 5G infrastructure, it has become clear the New Zealand Government is trying to stay on side with both the United States and China.

"I think it is quite a sensible strategy . . . We in New Zealand do not agree with the world view of either the Trump administration or Xi Jinping, " Prof Patman said.