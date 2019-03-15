Global Insight: NZ's isolation no protection against terrorism

The mass shooting in Christchurch mosques today is a stark reminder that geographical distance is no protection, Professor Robert Patman says.

Dozens are feared dead after at least two gunmen open fire at two central Christchurch mosques.

Speaking on a Global Insight Special, international relations specialist Prof Patman, of the University of Otago, said there has been too much talk in this country that geographical isolation is our protection.

Our membership of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance will help unpick who carried this out and what links they might have with international organisations, he says.

Early reports indicate one of the gunmen is an Australian with Dunedin connections.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described the attack as an unprecedented act of violence and one of New Zealand's darkest d