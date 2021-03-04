Global Insight: Targeting oligarchs would punish Putin

Russian oligarchs such as Chelsea Football club owner Roman Abramovich could be the target of future sanctions by the United States and the European Union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing a serious challenge from widespread support - inside and outside of Russia - for his main political opponent Alexei Navalny, Professor Robert Patman told Global Insight.

Billionaire and businessman Roman Abramovich (left) with President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russians protesting Navalny’s imprisonment are calling on the US and the EU to enact further sanctions, including against the rich and powerful businessmen close to Putin.

‘‘The oligarchs, they are the key to Putin’s power, businesspeople who operate with Putin’s blessing and help fund the regime,’’ Prof Patman said.

‘‘Interestingly, when the Biden administration announced the sanctions, and they stressed it was being done with the EU... they said they reserved the right to add more sanctions.

‘‘It may mean an escalating series of steps taken against [Putin’s] government, which will bite.’’

