A blaze at a home owned by a hoarder near Blenheim prompted a large response from firefighters on Sunday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) dispatched nine brigades to Spring Creek around midnight.

The house belonged to a hoarder, which a Fenz spokesperson told RNZ had "made the incident a lot more complicated".

"It took us a long time to extinguish as the fire had spread to a couple of trees, and car parts, and the like, that were in the yard.

"It went to, what we call, a fourth-alarm fire.

"We had about seven or eight pumps there at the height of the incident, plus several more water tankers."

A digger was still on site on Sunday morning to pull apart debris, while firefighters dampened down the remaining hotspots.

No-one was injured.