An iconic Blenheim business is marking a milestone birthday, crediting keeping family at the heart of all they do for its success.

Lynfords on Scott Street was opened by Kay and Lindsay Thomason in 1996 and celebrates its 30th birthday at the end of October.

Now run by the second generation of the family, Lynfords is now welcoming grown-up children of some of their first customers.

For co-owners Mel and Hamish Greenwood and their team, this connection is special.

“Family has always been part of Lynfords, and we’re proud to carry on what Kay and Lindsay began, Hamish says.

“Customers who first came in when they were setting up home now have grown-up children choosing furniture for homes of their own.

“There’s something special about seeing the next generation of customers come through our doors, or hearing that their parents have been shopping with us for years, while our own business has also passed from one generation to the next.”

Hamish and Mel Greenwood are celebrating in style and plan a special giveaway as part of Lynford's 30th birthday. Photo: Paula Hulburt.

Lynfords began after original owners Kay and Lindsay saw a gap in the local market for quality furniture, backed by a knowledgeable, personal service.

They wanted people to have access to beautiful furniture and plenty of choice close to home, Hamish explains.

Their vision went from strength to strength, with the business meeting a need and overcoming challenges along the way. A second Lynfords store opened in Nelson in 2010.

“There have been plenty of challenges, including Covid and some tough economic times,” Mel says.

“Reaching this milestone is a credit to our team, our suppliers and the customers who have continued to support us.”

Understanding their community and customers is key to their success, Mel explains.

“Furniture is something you live with every day, so comfort, quality and finding the right fit for your home really matter. We want people to feel confident in their choices, and we stand behind what we sell.”

“Being able to choose fabrics, colours and finishing details also means they can create something that feels truly their own.

“Our longstanding supplier relationships and our team’s knowledge make a real difference. Going the extra mile is one of our core values, and it’s often the small things that people remember.”

As local owner operators the Lynfords team are looking forward to celebrating their birthday with the people who helped them reach this important milestone.

Special customer evenings will be held at both stores on Thursday 22 October, followed by a public Birthday Sale from Friday 23 October through to Labour Day, Monday 26 October.

There will be extra-special birthday offers and over $10,000 in giveaways across the two locations, including a Stressless recliner, a Kovacs ottoman and a beautiful piece of Hawthorne artwork in each store.

“It’s our way of saying thank you for being part of our story,” Mel says.

As well as continuing to help people create homes they love, the team are keen to help keep Blenheim’s town centre thriving. People need good reasons to shop locally, Mel explains.

“We’re proud of the past 30 years and excited about what comes next. We’d love to see Lynfords here for another 30 years!”