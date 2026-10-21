Council will waive parking fees in Blenheim’s CBD this coming Friday 23 October to mark the latest milestone in the Market Street Revamp.

CBD Portfolio Holder Councillor Ben Stace said Free Parking Friday was a celebration of the reopening of Stage 2 of the revamp on Market Street North between High and Alfred Streets.

“The completion of Stage 2 ahead of schedule is another positive moment for the Market Street Revamp.

“We are keen to celebrate this excellent progress and at the same time encourage locals and visitors into the town centre to explore the shops and support local businesses,” Ben says.

Parking wardens will still be in town on Friday but only in an educational capacity.

“It's a great opportunity to ask them questions about parking meter usage or how to use the app. Remember, off-street parking in town on weekends is free too,” he said.

Parking infringements still apply for illegal parking and safety-related offences including vehicles without a current registration or warrant of fitness.

Business Trust Marlborough is also continuing to promote ‘Shop & Win’ to stimulate trade for participating retailers in the town centre.

CBD Portfolio Holder Councillor Ben Stace said Free Parking Friday was a celebration to mark the milestone. Photo: Supplied.

The organisation has been working with Council to support town centre businesses while construction as part of the Market Street Revamp continues.

Shoppers get one entry for every $20 spent in a single transaction in the town centre. Purchases of more than $100 also get a bonus entry for every additional $100 spent.

The promotion runs until Sunday 20 December and features a major prize of a $4000 travel voucher donated by World Travellers in Blenheim as well as spot prizes drawn at random throughout.

For more information go to: www.businesstrustmarlborough.co.nz/shop-win